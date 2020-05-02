While people have been doing all sorts of things to kill time during the lockdown like baking, cooking, home workouts... there is another thing that people have been posting a lot about and that is getting a haircut from their lockdown companion. We have seen enough examples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha among many others.But this has to be our favourite, Taimur getting a haircut from his dad Saif Ali Khan. Looks like daddy has now taken up responsibility to give his son Taimur a haircut. "Haircut anyone?" Kareena captioned the pic.Thanks to Kareen’s Instagram post we get a sneak peek into Taimur’s life every few days. In a recent interview Saif said that Kareena and him are spending a lot of time with Taimur and he is very glad he gets to do that while the three-year-old is over the moon to have his parents around 24/7.Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined social media has her Insta game on point. Keeping us up to date on her lockdown life. Recently she posted a pic of Taimur and husband Saif painting. She posted a few pictures on Instagram in which Saif and Taimur can be seen channeling their inner "Picasso". She captioned it , “If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it “ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)