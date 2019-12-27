Lilly Singh Speaks About ‘Violence and Discrimination’ In India
Canadian-Indian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh took to Twitter to write about the on-going protests in India against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. A number of protests broke out throughout the country, with reports of violence. Lilly took to twitter to express her concerns.
She wrote about how India is “close to her heart” and that it “saddens her to see the violence and discrimination”. She also asked for “reliable sources of information” to “learn more”.
A number of fans responded to her tweet, with a few calling her out for her “lazy” attempt:
Others appreciated the fact that she is trying to use her platform to spread awareness:
There has been a huge buzz online with people criticising how celebrities haven’t spoken about the issue, some even pointing out how film-stars are quick to bank on incidents like these but do not contribute to the actual discourse. Indian comedian Vir Das pointed out the same:
A number of celebrities have spoken out about the matter, including Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chaddha, and Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, and Kangana Ranaut.
