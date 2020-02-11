Let Mughals Rest in Peace, Says Adnan Sami at Song Launch

Sami had told PTI, “The people who are criticising are some minor politicians. They are doing it because of some political agenda that they have and it has nothing to do with me. I am not a politician, I am a musician. They have their own political agenda and issues with the government and they are using my name as another stepney to try and further their agenda.”

He further said that the argument about his father was ‘irrelevant’. “My father was a decorated fighter pilot and he was a professional soldier. He did his duty for his country. I respect him for that. It was his life. He got awarded for that. I did not benefit or credit from that. Similarly, he cannot get credit for what I do. What is my award got to do with my father? It is irrelevant.”

(Inputs: PTI)