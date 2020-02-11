Let Mughals Rest in Peace, Says Adnan Sami at Song Launch
Adnan Sami recently spoke about the Padma Shri controversy and the dichotomy in the political discourse in India at the launch of his song Tu Yaad Ayay. When asked about his response on making him answerable for his father’s past and the fact that Indian Muslims are still expected to answer for what Mughals did centuries back, the singer replied,
He further added that nobody from that era is alive to answer these questions, so the best thing to do is move forward. “Secondly, I am not a politician, I am a musician. Just like a politician wouldn’t be asked about raag darbari, don’t ask me about politics.”
Some time back, Adnan Sami was involved in a Twitter with Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who slammed the BJP government for conferring the Padma Shri on Sami, who received Indian citizenship only four years ago. Shergill shared a video on Twitter, in which he can be seen lashing out at the government.
Jaiveer says that on the one hand, while retired Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer Mohammad Sanaullah has been tagged as a "ghuspethiya" in the NRC list by the Centre, on the other hand, Adnan Sami, whose father fought against India during the 1999 Kargil War, has been honoured with the Padma Shri.
Sami had told PTI, “The people who are criticising are some minor politicians. They are doing it because of some political agenda that they have and it has nothing to do with me. I am not a politician, I am a musician. They have their own political agenda and issues with the government and they are using my name as another stepney to try and further their agenda.”
He further said that the argument about his father was ‘irrelevant’. “My father was a decorated fighter pilot and he was a professional soldier. He did his duty for his country. I respect him for that. It was his life. He got awarded for that. I did not benefit or credit from that. Similarly, he cannot get credit for what I do. What is my award got to do with my father? It is irrelevant.”
(Inputs: PTI)
