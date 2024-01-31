Salman Khan's Production Company Issues Warning Against Fake Casting Calls

The statement read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.” Sharing the screenshot, the production house wrote, “Official notice!”