Salman Khan's Production Company Issues Warning Against Fake Casting Calls

Salman Khan's production company, Salman Khan Films, has issued an official statement cautioning the public about fraudulent casting calls. Through a post on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, the production house clarified that they have no affiliations with third parties for casting in films.
The statement read, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.” Sharing the screenshot, the production house wrote, “Official notice!”
The company has backed several films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Bharat, and Dabangg 3.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.
