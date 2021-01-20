Lady Gaga, Katy Perry To Perform at Biden's Inauguration

The coronavirus pandemic and security threats in the wake of the recent storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump has put a damper on live performances. However, virtual events have been planned instead, including Celebrating America, a 90-minute, multi-network broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks. The event will replace the usual inaugural ball and will features performances by creator and star of Broadway musical Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. The show will be carried by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS as well as the committee’s social media channels and streaming partners.

A virtual Parade Across America is also scheduled for inauguration afternoon, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn with appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire, the New Radicals and others.

Hosted by actor Eva Longoria, Latino Inaugural 2021 will honour members of the Latino community and features Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, and Lin Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda.