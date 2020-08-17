Kunal Kemmu Receives Handwritten Note From Big B For 'Lootcase'
The actor was praised for his performance in 'Lootcase' by Big B.
Actor Kunal Khemu received a handwritten note of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan after his performance in the film Lootcase, which recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
The actor, who has been a part of movies like Kalyug, Go Goa Gone and Malang, posted a picture of the note on Instagram. It read, "A few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase', am writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it. The writing, the direction, the performance of each artist was superb. But you were exceptional."
Kunal was praised for his “expression, body movement and presence” by Big B. The Lootcase actor was ecstatic and wrote, “Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. “I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself... thank you soooo much sir. This means so much to me. I’m doing back flips in my head and my heart.”
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Lootcase also stars Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal in supporting roles. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 31 July.
