Kunal Kemmu Receives Handwritten Note From Big B For 'Lootcase'

Actor Kunal Khemu received a handwritten note of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan after his performance in the film Lootcase, which recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

The actor, who has been a part of movies like Kalyug, Go Goa Gone and Malang, posted a picture of the note on Instagram. It read, "A few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase', am writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it. The writing, the direction, the performance of each artist was superb. But you were exceptional."