A day after sharing a moving tribute for her close friend and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on 14 June, actor Kriti Sanon has posted a strong message for her fans and the media to respect everyone's privacy.Kriti pointed out at the people who criticized her for not writing anything on social media about Sushant's demise and said, "Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place...and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real."Kriti was one of the few actors who were present at Sushant's funeral and wrote about being troubled by the media while she attended the same. "Banging the car window and saying madam sheesha neeche karo na to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral. Funeral is a very private and personal affair. Let's put humanity before our profession," she added.The actor also requested everyone to 'stop the gossip' and 'stop talking bad about anyone at all'. "Everyone is battling a fight you know nothing of. So know any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any b****ing, shows what you are, not what they are.""Crying is not a sign of weakness. So cry your heart out, scream if you need to, know everything that you are feeling, its ok to not be ok, but talk it out with the one you feel might understand."Kriti SanonShe had taken to Instagram a day before, to share a heartbreaking note on Sushant's demise. "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living."