Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Wasn't The First Choice For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
The film is all set to release on 11 August.
Koffee With Karan is back with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan gracing the KWK couch on its fifth episode. The duo, who are all set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha also revealed a lot regarding the film in question, specifically the casting process. According to Aamir, Kareena wasn't the first choice for the role as he was looking at young actors.
He said, "No, because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially, we thought that the lesser the de-aging the better. And only I should de-age. So we were looking in the age group of 25. So that the actress can look younger and older."
Kareena also revealed the process she had to go through in order to be cast for the role, stating, "Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And its obviously the first film in my career which I think...It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that's what everyone does."
"He's like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years," she added.
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan releases on 11 August. The film has also been facing a lot of backlash.
