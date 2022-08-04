Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Wasn't The First Choice For 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena also revealed the process she had to go through in order to be cast for the role, stating, "Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And its obviously the first film in my career which I think...It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that's what everyone does."

"He's like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years," she added.