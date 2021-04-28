Kirron Corrects Herself From Donate To Allocate About MPLADS Funds
Kirron Kher, on 27 April, announced the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of ventilators for COVID patients
Veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher announced the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the purchase of ventilators for COVID patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh. Netizens replied to her tweet objecting to the use of the word 'donate' since the funds actually belonged to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).
She'd tweeted, "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India." She'd also attached the letter of recommendation for the purchase.
She corrected herself in a recent tweet saying she should've said 'allocate' instead of 'donate'.
One user had written, "Ma’am with due respect you have been in politics far too long to know the term is not “donate”, it’s “allocate”. It is not “your” money to donate. Please loosen the purse & donate from yours and Mr Kher’s personal wealth. Maybe that will forever cement the definition of word too." Others' criticism followed the same line of thought asking Kirron to not use the word 'donate' since she wasn't giving the money from her pocket, especially since the money was part of a public fund.
"Some people mentioned that i should have written allocated (they are right). It is an allocation of the funds from MPLADS. Thank you for pointing it out," Kirron wrote.
Her husband Anupam Kher also recently received flak on social media because of his tweet saying 'Aayega Modi Hi' as users called it out for being insensitive during a time when COVID cases and deaths continue to rise in the country, especially due to a shortage of medical facilities.
