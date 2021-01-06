Kim Kardashian Preparing to Divorce Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be headed for a separation as they do not have plans to start living together again, as per a report by People. The reality star and entrepreneur continues to live in Los Angeles with their four children while rapper Kanye West stays at his ranch in Wyoming.

Sources have told People that Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from West, whom she wed in May 2014. "He knows that she has had enough and Kim told him she wants some space to figure out her future," a source said, adding that Kanye is bracing for a filing but isn't sure when that will take place.