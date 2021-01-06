Kim Kardashian Preparing to Divorce Kanye West?
The couple has been staying apart for quite some time.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be headed for a separation as they do not have plans to start living together again, as per a report by People. The reality star and entrepreneur continues to live in Los Angeles with their four children while rapper Kanye West stays at his ranch in Wyoming.
Sources have told People that Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from West, whom she wed in May 2014. "He knows that she has had enough and Kim told him she wants some space to figure out her future," a source said, adding that Kanye is bracing for a filing but isn't sure when that will take place.
The couple has reportedly been living separately after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother Kris Jenner in the build-up to the US Presidential elections. A source told Hollywood Life, "Kanye is taking time to work on himself and is spending a lot of time in Wyoming. It seems he does not have any plans of moving to Los Angeles anytime soon and Kim is okay with that. Kanye has a lot of support in Wyoming".
The source added that Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids to stay with her.
(With inputs from People)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.