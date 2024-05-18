'For Me, Quality Screen Time Is Above Everything Else': Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her international film festival debut with the 77th edition of Cannes. The actor will represent India at the Women In Cinema Gala Dinner.
Speaking to Film Companion about the representation of women in films Kiara said, "I met so many women who are doing such amazing work in cinema. It's so insightful getting to know about the kind of goals these women have for empowering women to take the forefront and change the ratio. It's about time! It's too disproportionate now. We don't have a 'Men In Cinema', but we have a 'Women In Cinema' initiative, so I hope that through these initiatives we reach a point where we have better inclusivity."
Speaking about her desire to marry content with commercial cinema Kiara told the publication, "I wanted to do action for a long time, so when it came my way (in the form of Don 3) I said that I have to do it with the best team. So I feel that even if it's a big movie, I have to find my own, unique space in it. During Shershaah, everyone said that it's a war movie on Captain Vikram Batra, so what can my role offer? But to leave a mark in a film like that is a big deal. As women, we are here to have our voices seen and heard and while I am craving to shoulder movies alone I want my voice to be seen and heard in blockbusters as well. For me, it has always been quality screen time over everything else."
Kiara also said that she wants to be part of films that can reach a diverse audience, because people these days want to watch more relatable movies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)