Inside Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Celebrate Holi
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif at the Ambani Holi party.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif at the Ambani Holi party.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Inside Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Celebrate Holi

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

Some of Bollywood’s most popular stars were seen attending a Holi party thrown by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on Friday night. Those spotted at the bash included Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Rajkummar Rao. Nick seemed to be completely enjoying the festivities and posted some photos and a video on his Instagram account. Actor Sonali Bendre was also spotted at the party.

Check out the pictures from the party below:

Also Read : In Pics: Priyanka, Nick, Katrina Attend Isha Ambani’s Holi Bash

Loading...
  • 05
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 04
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Katrina Kaif.
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Katrina Kaif.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 03
    Sonali Bendre waves to photographers.
    Sonali Bendre waves to photographers.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 02
    Nick and Priyanka did a photo session before the party.
    Nick and Priyanka did a photo session before the party.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 01
    Nick and Priyanka before the Holi party.
    Nick and Priyanka before the Holi party.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Here’s Nick’s selfie video from the party:

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...