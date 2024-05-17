ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kartik Aaryan's Relatives Die in Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, Actor Attends Funeral

Actor Kartik Aaryan's relatives die in tragic Mumbai hoarding collapse, claiming 16 lives.

The hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar has tragically claimed 16 lives. Among the victims, two bodies recovered on Wednesday, 15 May, were identified as Air Traffic Control (ATC) General Manager Manoj Chansoria,60 and his wife, Anita, 59. They were relatives of actor Kartik Aaryan, as per a report by Indian Express.

In continuation of the report, the bodies were recovered nearly 50 hours later from their car after the sand storm took place. The time and cause of their deaths are still unknown. The hoarding collapse has claimed 16 lives so far.

The Crime Branch arrested Bhavesh Prabhudas Bhinde, 51, the owner of the crashed hoarding, in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of his film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, which hits theatres on 14 June.

