Kartik Wants You to Know How Much His Luxury Car Actually Cost

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Twitter to correct a news publication that had reported about the price of his new Lambhorgini. "Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lambhorgini Urus worth Rs 3 crore after Covid recovery. See pics", read the social share message of the publication.

To which Kartik replied, "Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diya (you have just deducted Rs 1.5 crore)". Following the actor's message, the publication deleted the tweet.