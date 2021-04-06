Kartik Wants You to Know How Much His Luxury Car Actually Cost
The actor recently bought a Lambhorgini Urus.
Kartik Aaryan recently took to Twitter to correct a news publication that had reported about the price of his new Lambhorgini. "Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lambhorgini Urus worth Rs 3 crore after Covid recovery. See pics", read the social share message of the publication.
To which Kartik replied, "Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diya (you have just deducted Rs 1.5 crore)". Following the actor's message, the publication deleted the tweet.
Here are some photos of Kartik Aaryan with the car.
Kartik's tweet led to some hilarious responses:
Kartik recently recovered from COVID. He was shooting for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, when he contracted the virus.
He also stars in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka as an ex-news anchor covering a bomb threat after he gets a life-changing phone call. Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in key roles. The movie is set to be a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.
