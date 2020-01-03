Kartik Wants to Do a Film With Deepika, Here’s Her Response
Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on late Thursday night to reveal his desire of working with Deepika Padukone. He posted a photo of his younger self with a photo of Deepika from On Shanti Om and wrote, “Hai kisi Director mein dum? (Does any director have the courage?)” Kartik implied that he wants to work with Deepika and wants to know if any director has the courage to cast them together.
Being the positive spirit that she is, Deepika responded with “Why these pictures though!?!?”
To which Kartik Aaryan responded with a dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om, saying “Kyunki tabse Quinaat iss koshish mein lagi hai (Because the universe has been conspiring to achieve this for a while)” The line is picked from an iconic speech by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Om Shanti Om. Om Shanti Om was Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood.
Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He has a bunch of other films also that he is currently filming including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
In August, the first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were released and Kartik almost looked like Akshay’s doppelganger, from the attire and expressions. Captioning the poster, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram.#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” The film is set to release on 31 July 2020 and will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Take a look:
He also recently wrapped an unwritten film starring him and Sara Ali Khan, and directed by Imtiaz Ali.
