Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Shares Instagram Post
Kartik Aaryan contracted Covid 19 for the second time.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan has contracted COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram to share his health update on Saturday. He shared an instagram post and said, "Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya" ( Everything was going positively in my life, so covid couldn’t resist itself)".
Currently, in Mumbai, the Bollywood actor won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards which he was going to attend. This is the second time that Kartik Aaryan has contracted Covid-19. The actor also took to Instagram to share his post as an Instagram story and wrote, "COVID positive" along with a folded hand emoji.
Kartik Aaryan is reeling from the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has minted over 150 crores and is a box office hit which is reportedly all set to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi
