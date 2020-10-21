Kartik Aaryan Opens LFW For Manish Malhotra’s Show on Day 1

Janhvi Kapoor, who walked for Manish Malhotra for the same collection for India Couture Week, clearly disagreed with him. She simply commented ‘No’ on his picture.

Kartik’s fans approved of his new look. “OMGGGG SLAYYYYINGG,” wrote one. “Please send ur this pic to sanjay lila bhansali sir im sure he sign u instantly,” wrote another.

Kartik Aaryan was the showstopper for his Ruhaaniyat collection.Manish praised the young star for his special gesture, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.”