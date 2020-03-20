Kartik Fixes His ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Rant & Twitter Is Loving It

The actor began by saying that the problem lies with us. “The biggest problem is that we think we are all geniuses. We talk about Netflix and chilling, but when the time has come to self-isolate ourselves then we are suddenly reminded of all the pending work and the collapsing economy,” Kartik said, adding that all those still not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously should be ashamed of themselves.

He also stressed on the fact that a number of film releases and events have been delayed due to the pandemic and major companies are asking their employees to work from home. The actor further said that it’s not the right time to go on trips or eat out together or play cricket on turfs.

Twitter is impressed with Kartik Aaryan’s speech and netizens lauded the actor for the initiative.