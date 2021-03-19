Karisma, Riddhima, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate Nikhil Nanda's B'day

Nikhil is the son of Karisma's aunt, late Ritu Nanda. He is married to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta. Shweta celebrated her birthday a day before Nikhil. Their daughter Navya Naveli took to Instagram to share a photo of the family and wish them together. "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you", Navya wrote on Instagram.