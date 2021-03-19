Karisma, Riddhima, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate Nikhil Nanda's B'day
The party seemed to have been held in Delhi.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday celebrations. The party seemed to have been hosted in Delhi, and Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were also present. Even Nikhil's mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, took part in the celebrations.
Karisma also shared a video of the family getting together after a long time.
Nikhil is the son of Karisma's aunt, late Ritu Nanda. He is married to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta. Shweta celebrated her birthday a day before Nikhil. Their daughter Navya Naveli took to Instagram to share a photo of the family and wish them together. "happy birthday mom & dad. nothing better than you", Navya wrote on Instagram.
