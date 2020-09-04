Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April this year.

Published04 Sep 2020, 11:21 AM IST
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor pen notes for Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary.
i

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anushka Sharma took to social media to remember Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Chintu Uncle... Miss you".

Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

Karisma Kapoor shared a mural of her uncle Rishi painted at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle. You are missed..."

Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary
Calling Rishi Kapoor an icon, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "Your legacy will live on forever... Remembering an icon of Bollywood".

Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

Rakesh Roshan tweeted, "Chintu missing you, Happy Birthday & be happy where ever you are".

Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and breathed his last on 30 April, 2020.

