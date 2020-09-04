Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April this year.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anushka Sharma took to social media to remember Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Chintu Uncle... Miss you".
Karisma Kapoor shared a mural of her uncle Rishi painted at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle. You are missed..."
Calling Rishi Kapoor an icon, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "Your legacy will live on forever... Remembering an icon of Bollywood".
Rakesh Roshan tweeted, "Chintu missing you, Happy Birthday & be happy where ever you are".
Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and breathed his last on 30 April, 2020.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.