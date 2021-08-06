Anurag Basu Suggests Adding Alia Bhatt to Kapoor List, Karisma Kapoor Reacts
Here’s how Karisma reacted to the suggestion that Alia Bhatt could be considered as a Kapoor on Super Dancer 4
While Karisma Kapoor judged an episode of Super Dancer 4 in Shilpa Shetty’s stead, a contestant asked her how many actors come from her family. Karisma had a hilarious reaction to Anurag Basu's suggestion to add Alia Bhatt to the Kapoor family list.
In a video from the Super Dancer 4 episode shared online, a young contestant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?"
Karisma responded, "So many! My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer (Kendal) aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor), Chimpu uncle (Rajiv Kapoor); Neetu (Kapoor) aunty, my mom (Babita Kapoor), then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar...Kunaal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor. And now Zahan Kapoor."
When Anurag Basu, who has worked with Ranbir on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, suggested that she might include Alia Bhatt as well, Karisma smiled and comically mimed zipping her mouth.
Ranbir Kapoor fuelled marriage rumours last year, when he told Rajeev Masand that he would've tied the knot already if not for the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.
Fans were convinced they were going to get married over the New Year's weekend when both their families went to Jodhpur together, but that didn't pan out. The couple has, however, purchased a property in Mumbai together.
