Karisma Pledges Donation To PM-CARES Fund, Maha CM’s Relief Fund

Like her colleagues in the Hindi film industry, Karisma Kapoor too has pledged to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. She took to Instagram to make the announcement of this new development.

The caption to the post carrying the actor’s pledge of support reads: “We donated, please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives.. #indiafightscorona #jaihind.” While the post doesn't mention the amount being contributed to either of the funds, Karisma said that the donation is also made on the behalf of her children, Samaira and Kiaan.