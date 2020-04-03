Karisma Pledges Donation To PM-CARES Fund, Maha CM’s Relief Fund
Like her colleagues in the Hindi film industry, Karisma Kapoor too has pledged to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. She took to Instagram to make the announcement of this new development.
The caption to the post carrying the actor’s pledge of support reads: “We donated, please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives.. #indiafightscorona #jaihind.” While the post doesn't mention the amount being contributed to either of the funds, Karisma said that the donation is also made on the behalf of her children, Samaira and Kiaan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted the PM-CARES fund for any coronavirus-like disasters that might happen in the future. Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra founded the CM-Relief fund specifically for mitigating coronavirus cases and administering treatment to people who have been infected by the virus.
Karisma had participated in the Janata Curfew, by applauding the medical staff who are at the frontline battling the Coronavirus pandemic. Karisma recently made her debut online by appearing as the ensemble lead in the web-series Mentalhood, which documents the struggles faced by mothers as they raise their children.
