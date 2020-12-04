Kareena Votes For Ananya to Play Poo in 'K3G' Remake
Kareena said this when Ananya appeared for her talk show What Women Want.
Ananya Panday recently featured in Kareena Kapoor's talk show What Women Want. For the show, Ananya chose a white top paired with a pink jacket and blue jeans. The jacket featured references to Poo, Kareena's hugely popular character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
On the sleeves and front pocket of the jacket are embedded two of Poo's dialogues, "Good looks, good looks and good looks" and "PHAT - Pretty Hot and Tempting". At the back is featured one of the scenes from K3G featuring Kareena as Poo.
As Ananya spoke about how Poo is her all-time favourite, Kareena said, "If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role”.
To which Ananya replied that was the "biggest compliment she had ever gotten". "I was that girl in school who would just say all of Poo’s lines for anything", Ananya told Kareena.
On the work front, Ananya is all set to star in Shakun Batra's untitled next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also signed a movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda, titled Fighter.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.