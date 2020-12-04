Kareena Votes For Ananya to Play Poo in 'K3G' Remake

As Ananya spoke about how Poo is her all-time favourite, Kareena said, "If Poo was made now, I think you would be apt to play that role”.

To which Ananya replied that was the "biggest compliment she had ever gotten". "I was that girl in school who would just say all of Poo’s lines for anything", Ananya told Kareena.

On the work front, Ananya is all set to star in Shakun Batra's untitled next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also signed a movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda, titled Fighter.