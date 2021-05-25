Kareena, Sonam, Anushka Wish Karan Johar on His Birthday
Wishes are pouring in for Karan Johar on his birthday.
Karan Johar has turned a year older on Tuesday, 25 May, and wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other celebrities took to social media to post wishes.
Anushka wrote on her Instagram stories, "Happy birthday Karan! Wishing you love and happiness always".
Kareena shared a photo with Karan and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I ❤️ You..."
Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of photos with Karan Johar on Instagram. Alongside one of them she wrote, "To the man who has redefined what it is to be in style. My dear Karan, wishing that your cup of coffee never turns cold and may you always champion every curveball with your biting wit and charm. Happy happy birthday".
Here are some more wishes:
