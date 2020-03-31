COVID-19: Kareena, Saif Pledge Support to UNICEF, Give India
Like their colleagues in the film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledged their support to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Give India, and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). These are organisations working towards providing people with necessary resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kareena took to Instagram to announce the same, and wrote, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind,” and attributed it to herself, Saif and their son, Taimur.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas too announced that they have donated to a total of 10 causes. Priyanka took to Instagram and uploaded three posts which dispensed details about these organisations and asked people to donate if they are in the capacity to.
The caption was common to all three posts. It reads: “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. @nickjonas”
Akshay Kumar was among the first ones from the industry to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund.He donated a whopping Rs 25 Crore towards the fund. Kartik Aaryan and T-Series have each donated Rs 1 Crore. Varun Dhawan and Badshah donated Rs 30 Lakhs and Rs 25 Lakhs respectively. Bhumi Pednekar made a pledge to donate without reveling the amount.
We'll get through this!
