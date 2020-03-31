COVID-19: Kareena, Saif Pledge Support to UNICEF, Give India

Like their colleagues in the film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledged their support to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Give India, and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). These are organisations working towards providing people with necessary resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena took to Instagram to announce the same, and wrote, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind,” and attributed it to herself, Saif and their son, Taimur.