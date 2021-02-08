Kareena, Neha Dhupia Have a Blast at KJo's Kids' Birthday Party

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohie turned four on Sunday, 7 February.

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia at Karan Johar's kids' birthday party.
Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohie turned four on Sunday, 7 February. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share some photos from the birthday party. She can be seen posing with Neha Dhupia, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra among others.

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a photo with a pregnant Kareena. "Pop!!! And ready to Pop!!!", Karan captioned the pic.

On Yash and Roohie birthday, Neha Dhupia shared a photo of them with her daughter Mehr and wrote, "Happy 4th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Karan, meanwhile, posted a fun video of the kids on Instagram.

