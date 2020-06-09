As Sonam Kapoor turned a year older, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send love and warm wishes to the actor. From father Anil Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, many actors shared a special message.Anil Kapoor shared, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!”Brother Arjun Kapoor too shared an adorable picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker, who starred with Sonam in Veere Di Wedding, also posted birthday wishes for her.Anushka Sharma too extended birthday greetings to Sonam by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories. Anushka wished her as she wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor. To a lifetime of love and laughter in your life always.”Janhvi revealed a picture of the two as kids and wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor. Love you.”Here are some other wishes that poured in for the birthday girl. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.