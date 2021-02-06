A-Maize-ing: Kareena Shares an Adorable Pic of Taimur & Inaaya
Ever since joining Instagram, Kareena Kapoor has been very active on the platform. She keeps posting about her work and family. The last photo is an adorable one of Taimur and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya.
The kids can be seen enjoying their breakfast at what seems to be Kareena and Saif's new home. "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni," Kareena captioned the photo. She also directs our attention to Saif and Kunal at the back, engrossed in a discussion. "PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either", Kareena added.
Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child soon. Some time back, Kareena shared a BTS clip from the sets of a photoshoot. "9 months and going strong. #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS", she wrote.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan lined up.
