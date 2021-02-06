A-Maize-ing: Kareena Shares an Adorable Pic of Taimur & Inaaya

The kids can be seen enjoying their breakfast at what seems to be Kareena and Saif's new home. "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni," Kareena captioned the photo. She also directs our attention to Saif and Kunal at the back, engrossed in a discussion. "PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either", Kareena added.