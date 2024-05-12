Kareena Kapoor Gets Notice From HC for Using The Word ‘Bible’ In Her Book Title

In continuation of the report, notice has been issued by a single-judge bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in response to a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony. The petition seeks to initiate legal action against Kareena Kapoor and the sellers of her book.

The court has requested a response from the actor-author regarding the inclusion of the term 'Bible' in her memoir. Following the petitioner's demand for a ban on the book's sale, notices have also been served to the publishers by the court.

Social activist Christopher Anthony from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has reportedly expressed concern that the use of the word 'Bible' in the title of the memoir is offensive to the Christian community.

On the other hand, Kareena will next be seen in Singham Returns.