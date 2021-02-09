Kareena Kapoor, B'wood Celebs Mourn Rajiv Kapoor's Demise

Rajiv Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor and younger brother of the late Rishi Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday, 9 February. He was 58-years-old. According to reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital in Chembur after suffering a heart attack but was declared dead on arrival.

Several celebrities including actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar expressed their condolences on social media. Madhuri Dixit, who starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in Rajiv Kapoor's directorial debut Prem Granth wrote, "I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP."