Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu Welcome Third Child

Humara ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! (Three goddesses have arrived in our home.) Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Parvati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I are over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all o top of the world as it's now going to be an absolute full house!" the actor said in a statement to the media.

Karanvir also shared a video of himself cradling his new born as twins Bella and Vienna, who were born in 2016, look on. " can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins... (sic) I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls," he wrote in the caption.