Karan Mehra Never Sent Son's Birthday Gifts He Posted Photos of: Nisha Rawal

"I don't want any alimony. We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout, even before he featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He has taken away all the jewellery and everything I got with me after our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery because I need to start my life again. My mother's property papers are also with him, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am financially independent and can take care of myself and my child", Nisha told the publication.

Nisha further said that Karan hasn't spoken to his son since his birthday in June, and that the presents he publicly stated he bought for Kavish never came in. "On Kavish's birthday, Karan called from someone else's number to wish him. Karan had posted on social media that he bought gifts for his son. I want to know why those gifts never reached Kavish. Karan hasn't even called once since his birthday".

Earlier, Karan had countered Nisha's claims, saying she had staged her injury.