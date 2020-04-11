KJo’s Kids, Yash & Roohi, Disapprove of Him Singing Channa Mereya

Karan Johar has been uploading a series of videos of his kids, Yash and Roohi, during the lockdown, where he asks them some basic questions and they come up with some brutally honest and entertaining answers. Karan’s mom Hiroo Johar also features in some of them.

In the latest video shared by Karan, the two can be seen disapproving of Karan Johar’s rendition of the popular song, ‘Channa Mereya’, from his own film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In fact, they don’t really approve of their dad singing at all. And mom Hiroo seconds their opinion.

“So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience,” wrote in the post.