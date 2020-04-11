KJo’s Kids, Yash & Roohi, Disapprove of Him Singing Channa Mereya
Karan Johar has been uploading a series of videos of his kids, Yash and Roohi, during the lockdown, where he asks them some basic questions and they come up with some brutally honest and entertaining answers. Karan’s mom Hiroo Johar also features in some of them.
In the latest video shared by Karan, the two can be seen disapproving of Karan Johar’s rendition of the popular song, ‘Channa Mereya’, from his own film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In fact, they don’t really approve of their dad singing at all. And mom Hiroo seconds their opinion.
“So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience,” wrote in the post.
In another video, Karan got bodyshamed for his tummy, when asked what they were eating for dinner.
In yet another video, Yash and Roohi think their dad’s flashy sunglasses look stupid.
In one of the videos, Yash doesn’t seem to approve of Karan’s fashion choices. When KJo asked him what he should wear, Yash said, “Simple clothes.”
The conversations between Karan and his kids in all these videos are surely entertaining and many of his industry friends have been commenting on them.
In one of the videos, when Karan asked, “Who can take this coronavirus away?,” his son nonchalantly replied, “Amitabh Bachchan.”
