KJo Submits Reply to NCB, Claims There Were No Drugs At His Party

Karan Johar has submitted his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency issued him a notice with inquiries into an alleged drugs probe that has been going on since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by PTI. As per media reports, Karan Johar had been asked to explain a video from a party he had thrown at his home in August 2019.

“The notice has been given w.r.t the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent", NCB official KPS Malhotra told the publication.

Another officer told PTI that Karan Johar has maintained that there were no drugs at the party.