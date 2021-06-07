Got the Idea for 'Fabulous Lives...' On a Flight to a Chautha: KJo

During a reunion of the show on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequeira, Karan said about the trip, "These four ladies are very special to me and have been for nearly two-and-a-half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We took a flight to Delhi, we were actually going for a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost their father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realised, and I have always known it, that these four women are completely crazy."

He added that they were all discussing their attires for the function. "… whether Neelam had too much shine on her white kurta or whether Maheep was underdressed for a chautha. It was inappropriate and it was idiotic and it was so much fun that I said that the four of them have to be on a show."