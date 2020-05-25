After Janhvi and Boney Kapoor’s staff tested positive of COVID-19 a few days back, now it’s Karan Johar’s staff who have been tested positive for the virus. The filmmaker issued a statement saying, “I would like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”He adds, “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We standby our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all the measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to. We will also ensure that the best of treatment and care is provided to them during their illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon!These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus, Stay home everyone and stay safe.”Karan Johar stays in Bandra, Mumbai with his mother and two children Yash and Roohi Johar. The filmmaker celebrated his 48th birthday on 25 May. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.