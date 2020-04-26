Director Karan Johar took to Twitter to apologise for sharing certain social media posts during the coronavirus lockdown, adding that he ‘may have lacked emotional foresight’. This came after he shared a video which sarcastically called celebrities the ‘true heroes’ of the pandemic, as they share about their ‘privileged’ lives.Karan wrote on Twitter, in reaction to the video, “This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!”The video shows several people - doctors, nurses, people who lost loved ones, etc - talking about how celebrities and their videos have been helping them cope with these difficult times. While one person said that he loved watching Ellen DeGeneres comparing quarantine to doing a stint in prison, another who lost his home due to increased rent said that watching a celebrity enjoying himself at a beach was exactly what he needed.Karan Johar has been uploading a series of videos of his kids, Yash and Roohi, during the lockdown, where he asks them some basic questions and they come up with some brutally honest answers. His videos have also offered a glimpse inside his home and walk-in closet.In one of the videos, the twins can be seen disapproving of Karan’s rendition of the popular song, ‘Channa Mereya’, from his own film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)