Kapil Deletes Reply to Troll Who Said He is Next To Be Arrested

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently hit back at a troll who said he might be arrested next like his colleague Bharti Singh. The user also hinted that Kapil Sharma might be consuming drugs.

"Bharti ka kya haal hua? Jab tak pakdi nahi gayi… drugs nahi leti thi. Wohi haal apka hai shayad… Jab tak pakde nai jao". To which Kapil Sharma replied, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote.” Kapil, however, deleted the tweet later.