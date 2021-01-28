Kapil Sharma and Wife Ginni Chatrath To Welcome Their Second Child

Earlier media reports have suggested that the show will be revamped while Kapil is on paternity leave and will return shortly with a few new creative elements.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on 12 December 2018 in a ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra on 9 December, 2019. A few months later Kapil shared the first photo of his baby girl on Twitter, writing, "Meet our piece of heart #gratitude."