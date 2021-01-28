Kapil Sharma and Wife Ginni Chatrath To Welcome Their Second Child
The couple have a daughter named Anayra.
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second child. The comedian and television host revealed the news during an AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. When asked by a fan why The Kapil Sharma Show was going off air in February, Kapil responded, "Bcoz (sic) I need (to) be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."
Earlier media reports have suggested that the show will be revamped while Kapil is on paternity leave and will return shortly with a few new creative elements.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on 12 December 2018 in a ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra on 9 December, 2019. A few months later Kapil shared the first photo of his baby girl on Twitter, writing, "Meet our piece of heart #gratitude."
Kapil Sharma is also set to make his Netflix debut soon. He announced the news in a promotional video for the streaming platform on 5 January though further details are still under wraps.
