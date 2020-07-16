Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja & Wife Prerana Test COVID-19 Positive
Dhruva took to social media to share the news.
On Wednesday, 15 July, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter to share that he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for coronavirus. "My wife and I have both tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine," read a part of Dhruva Sarja's tweet. He also asked those who have been in the couple's vicinity to get themselves checked: "All those who were in close proximity of us please get yourselves tested and remain safe", the actor tweeted.
Dhruva is the younger brother of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away at the age of 39 last month. Dhruva made his acting debut with the 2012 film Addhuri, for which he won three awards. He also starred in Kannada films such as Bahaddur and Bharjari. Dhruv's next project is an action thriller titled Pogaru, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.
Shrenu Parikh, who is part of the popular TV show Ishqbaaz, has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Gujarat. She took to Instagram to share the news.
