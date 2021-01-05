Kannada Actor Detained by NCB in Drugs Case

According to The Indian Express, the police had recovered 400g of mephedrone (MD) from a suspect, 27-year-old Chand Mohammed Shaikh, at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra railway station. After interrogating him, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel in Bhayander in search of the person they suspected to be the main supplier. While the supplier, a man identified only as Saeed, appeared to have fled, Kumari was found in the room and detained by the NCB on 4 January.

Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of the NCB, said in a statement that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari, ANI reported.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)