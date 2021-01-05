Kannada Actor Detained by NCB in Drugs Case
The actor is being questioned about her involvement in the case.
Kannada actor Shweta Kumari has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the seizure of drugs during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai's Mira Road, reported news agency ANI.
According to The Indian Express, the police had recovered 400g of mephedrone (MD) from a suspect, 27-year-old Chand Mohammed Shaikh, at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra railway station. After interrogating him, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel in Bhayander in search of the person they suspected to be the main supplier. While the supplier, a man identified only as Saeed, appeared to have fled, Kumari was found in the room and detained by the NCB on 4 January.
Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of the NCB, said in a statement that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari, ANI reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
