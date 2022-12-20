Kannada Actor Darshan Hit With Slipper Amid Anger Over Sexist Comment
He was promoting his upcoming film 'Kranti' when the incident occurred.
Kannada actor Darshan was hit by a slipper over his sexist remarks in Hosapete on Sunday evening (18 December). The incident occurred while he was promoting his upcoming film Kranti. A video of the incident is now circulating on the internet.
In the viral video, police were seen around the actor immediately after the slipper hit him. Although, the actor tried to calm the crowd down, according to news reports, he immediately left the premises with police protection. Darshan was in Hosapete for the release of a song from his upcoming film Kranti, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 26 January.
Have a look at the viral video here:
Meanwhile, the Kranti actor has been under fire for his recent comments on ‘luck goddess’ during his other promotional event for the film Kranti, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The comments angered many who called out his views misogynistic towards women.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.