Kanika Kapoor is Stable and Asymptomatic: Lucknow Hospital
After reports of Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus for the fourth time came out recently, there were stories circulating that the singer was very sick. However, a statement released by Dr RK Dhiman of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, says that Kanika is stable and doing well. He also states that the information being circulated of the singer being very sick is false.
This is what Dr RK Dhiman’s statement on the matter says as tweeted by ANI:
“Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow”
After Kanika tested positive for the fourth time, one of her family members who did not wish to be named had said, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, had said that the singer’s condition was stable.
Kanika Kapoor on Friday, 20 March, confirmed that she had tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the UK on 9 March. Prior to being diagnosed, the singer flew from Mumbai to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March, stayed at the Taj Hotel and was present at least three parties, including one attended by top bureaucrats such as National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, her son and MP Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister, Jai Pratap Singh. However, she has claimed that she went through due procedure at the airport on arrival in India.
