Kanika Kapoor is Stable and Asymptomatic: Lucknow Hospital

After reports of Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus for the fourth time came out recently, there were stories circulating that the singer was very sick. However, a statement released by Dr RK Dhiman of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, says that Kanika is stable and doing well. He also states that the information being circulated of the singer being very sick is false.

This is what Dr RK Dhiman’s statement on the matter says as tweeted by ANI:

“Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow”