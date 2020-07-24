Kangana's Lawyer Confirms Police Sent Her Notice in Sushant Case
The actor had expressed her desire to record her statement.
Kangana Ranaut had expressed that she wants to record her statement to Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per a report by PTI, the cops are going to record it soon. Kangana's lawyer Ishakaran Singh Bhandari took to Twitter to confirm that a notice has been sent to the actor and he has replied on her behalf.
Some days back, film critic Rajeev Masand was also summoned to record his statement in the case. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there was a huge outrage over blind items that Rajeev had allegedly written about Sushant.
Till now, the police have questioned over 30 people, including Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rumy Jaffery among others.
