Kangana's Bodyguard Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Woman
Kumar Hegde was arrested on Saturday from his native village in Mandya.
Actor Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai after promising to marry her, as per a report by PTI. "A team of Mumbai police came here on Saturday and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told the publication.
The officer said that Hegde entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. But then he fled to Mandya.
The PTI report states that Hegde also suggested a live-in relationship to which the woman agreed as she was hoping he would marry her. They knew each other for 8 years. In the complaint, the woman said that the accused forced her to have a physical relationship with him. She also alleged that Hegde borrowed Rs 50,000 from her by saying his mother is unwell and he left for his native village. Since then he had been unreachable, the woman claimed.
