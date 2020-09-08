Kangana to be in Institutional Quarantine Upon Arrival in Mumbai?
Kangana Ranaut is likely to be back in Mumbai on 9 September.
Actor Kangana Ranaut is expected to be back in Mumbai on 9 September. While addressing the media, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has now said that Kangana will have to be in institutional quarantine on arrival in Mumbai as per protocols due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to sources, the ICMR is likely to update its quarantine guidelines. While earlier anyone arriving in Mumbai had to home-quarantine for 14 days, it is likely to be changed to institutional quarantine in the updated guidelines.
On Monday, BMC officials inspected Kangana Ranaut's building comprising her office and residence in Pali Hill. Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to write about BMC allegedly "taking over" the building. The actor wrote that she has worked hard to build her office for Manikarnika Productions and said, "Looks like it's the end for this." Kangana Ranaut claims that she has all the legal proof. She wrote, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegaly in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure."
Meanwhile, the ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut continues. Recently, the actor had said that she feels unsafe living in Mumbai and claimed that Shiv Sena men were threatening to break her jaw and kill her. In a comment earlier, Kangana compared living in Mumbai to PoK, after which Sanjay Raut hit back saying that the actor should leave Mumbai if she thinks she is unsafe. He also said that Kangana should tour PoK to know what the situation there is like.
