Kangana Ranaut Threatens to Return Padma Shri
Kangana Ranaut in an interview said that she will "return" her Padma Shri.
Kangana Ranaut in an interview said that she will "return" her Padma Shri if she's unable to prove the claims she's made about Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. In the past month, Ranaut has made several videos on social media accusing members of the film fraternity for propagating nepotism.
"I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri."Kangana Ranaut to Republic TV
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. The police revealed that the ‘Kai PoChe!’ actor, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday morning, was battling depression. According to a Mumbai Police official, the team that visited his residence found medication meant to treat depression. No suicide note, however, was found from the spot, the official added.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.