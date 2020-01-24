Kangana Ranaut to Play Air Force Pilot in Next Film
Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her film Panga, which hits theatres on 24 January. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has signed another project in which she will be essaying the role of an air force pilot in Tejas. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.
Kangana confirmed the news, saying that she had always wanted to essay the role of a soldier. “I have always been very open about the heroism of the soldiers of our country. Since childhood, I have been fascinated about the Armed forces and I have always wanted to play a soldier in a film,” she told the publication.
Kangana will begin preparing for the film from July and she said she has to undergo an intense training session before the shooting begins.
Earlier, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror that she took on films she regretted so that she could earn enough to pay for the 54 surgeries that Rangoli had to undergo following the incident.
“Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”Kangana Ranaut, Actor
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)