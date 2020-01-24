Kangana Ranaut to Play Air Force Pilot in Next Film

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her film Panga, which hits theatres on 24 January. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the actor has signed another project in which she will be essaying the role of an air force pilot in Tejas. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana confirmed the news, saying that she had always wanted to essay the role of a soldier. “I have always been very open about the heroism of the soldiers of our country. Since childhood, I have been fascinated about the Armed forces and I have always wanted to play a soldier in a film,” she told the publication.