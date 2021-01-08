Kangana, Rangoli Record Statement Before Police in Sedition Case
They had previously been summoned on 23-24 November.
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on Friday, 8 January, appeared before the Bandra Police to record their statements in a sedition case that has been filed against them, reported ANI. The sisters were spotted outside the station accompanied by armed guards. Dressed in a white sari, Kangana waved to the paparazzi before heading into the police station. They had previously been summoned on 23-24 November.
A case was registered at Bandra Police Station, following directives from the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court which on 29 October ordered an inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims.
The order came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.
In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her Twitter account was suspended. He also claimed that Kangana Ranaut had posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists. “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against [the] Muslim community,” the complaint said.
Ahead of her appearance before the Bandra police, Kangana Ranaut released a statement via a video shared on Twitter claiming she is being unfairly targeted for speaking her mind.
"Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me... Jai Hind," she tweeted.
"The whole country is watching how I am being treated unjustly. My home was demolished illegally, numerous cases have been filed against me for speaking about the farmers' protest—someone has even filed a case against me for laughing. When my sister (Rangoli Chandel) spoke out against the violence that doctors faced during the COVID-19 lockdown in India, someone filed a case against her and dragged my name into the matter when I wasn't even on Twitter at the time," she alleged.
Kangana went on to claim she is repeatedly being summoned by the police although she is unaware on what grounds she is being questioned. She added that she has been warned not to discuss the "injustices" she is suffering with anybody.
