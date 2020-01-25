Kangana Dedicates Her Padma Shri to ‘Every Daughter, Every Mother’
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The names of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2020 were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 January. Other Bollywood celebrities to have received the award are Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and Adnan Sami.
Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and expressing his feelings about the announcement.
He wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”
