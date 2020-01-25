Kangana Dedicates Her Padma Shri to ‘Every Daughter, Every Mother’

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note and expressing his feelings about the announcement.

He wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed”